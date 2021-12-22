Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,062 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.