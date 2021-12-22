Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 18,140 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $303,865,000 after buying an additional 1,738,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $86,442,000 after buying an additional 1,204,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

