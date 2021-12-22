Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,475,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

NYSE:EQR opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

