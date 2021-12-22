AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $110.89 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.75.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

