Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.28

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.28 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 17464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

