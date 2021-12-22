Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.21

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.21 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 2238489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.82.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

