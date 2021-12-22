Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 40,004 shares.The stock last traded at $31.64 and had previously closed at $32.04.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.311 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
