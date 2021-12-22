Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 40,004 shares.The stock last traded at $31.64 and had previously closed at $32.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.311 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth $91,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 101.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 132.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

