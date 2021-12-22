JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $481.50

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 481.50 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.43), with a volume of 220590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.50 ($6.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of £416.26 million and a PE ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 580.79.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.