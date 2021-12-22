Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 11,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 515,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

