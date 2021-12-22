Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

