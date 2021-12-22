Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

