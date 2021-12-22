Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Mandiant posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MNDT opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $248,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

