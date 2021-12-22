New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Lessened by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

