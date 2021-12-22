B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 19,653 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 33.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 44.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

