Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,787 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 120.0% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,220,231 shares of company stock worth $32,087,965 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

