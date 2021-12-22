Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

GLBL opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

