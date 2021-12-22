Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,895.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,747.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

