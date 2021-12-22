Raymond James Comments on Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$37.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$238.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$8.38 and a 12 month high of C$14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.67.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total value of C$71,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,095,732 shares in the company, valued at C$15,649,682.72. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,218. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

