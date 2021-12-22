FY2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GGG. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. Graco has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Graco by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

