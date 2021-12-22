Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 million, a PE ratio of 103.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.