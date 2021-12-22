Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Compass Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

