Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

