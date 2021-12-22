Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.28 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Corning by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 67,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

