Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 542 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

