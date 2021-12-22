Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,422 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $565,000.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

