Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

