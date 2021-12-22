EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Insider Tracey Batten Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) insider Tracey Batten acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$36.50 ($25.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,745.50 ($38,826.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
EBOS Group Company Profile
