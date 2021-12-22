EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Insider Tracey Batten Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) insider Tracey Batten acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$36.50 ($25.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,745.50 ($38,826.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, consumer, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Animal Care. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and multi-brand retail pharmacy services.

