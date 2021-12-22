John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

