Howard Dvorkin Purchases 14,057 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 7,952 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528.16.

On Thursday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 8,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,651.65.

On Friday, December 3rd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin bought 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

FPAY stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.16. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

