Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$22,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,246,501.52.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.89 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.46.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.