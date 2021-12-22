Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Director Denis Burger Acquires 10,000 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Denis Burger acquired 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,692.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,199.75.

Shares of APS opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.36. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.00.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.05. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

