Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Investure LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after buying an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.