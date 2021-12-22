Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

