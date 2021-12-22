Girard Partners LTD. Sells 689 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $12,240,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.31. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

