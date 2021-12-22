Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

