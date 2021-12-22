iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $55.17.

