Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,370.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,491.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,473.52. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

