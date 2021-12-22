The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

GT opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

