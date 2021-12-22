BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $287.28

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $287.28, but opened at $294.37. BioNTech shares last traded at $284.22, with a volume of 32,420 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.04. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

