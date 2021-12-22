H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,701,000 after buying an additional 93,204 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,654,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

