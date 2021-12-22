Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 116,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,004,082 shares.The stock last traded at $37.29 and had previously closed at $38.03.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

