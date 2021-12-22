Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 2,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 360,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Core & Main alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.