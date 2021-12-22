Analysts Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.72. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

