Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading 2.7% Higher

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00. 888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 241,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,570 shares of company stock worth $3,205,743. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

