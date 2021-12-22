Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.49. 11,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 787,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 510,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 333,219 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 239,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

