SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

