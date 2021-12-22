SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.39 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.