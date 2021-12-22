SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of argenx worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of argenx by 12.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 7.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of argenx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 53,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $351.58 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.83.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

