VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964,771 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

