SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

